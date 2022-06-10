$18.02 Billion in Sales Expected for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) will post $18.02 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Intel’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $18.00 billion and the highest is $18.15 billion. Intel reported sales of $19.63 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intel will report full-year sales of $75.55 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $74.11 billion to $76.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $78.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $73.99 billion to $83.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Intel.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The firm had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on INTC shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.15.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner bought 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,080,248,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Intel by 201.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,364,844 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,901,362,000 after buying an additional 25,630,363 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 4,407.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $814,727,000 after buying an additional 16,074,485 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,450,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,922,274,000 after buying an additional 10,103,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Intel by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,117,083 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $9,121,530,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC opened at $39.76 on Tuesday. Intel has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $58.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Intel’s payout ratio is 24.25%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

