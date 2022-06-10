18,067 Shares in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Acquired by Samlyn Capital LLC

Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 18,067 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,670,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Carlson Capital Management acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $303,000. Aries Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 573.5% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 33,474 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,652,000 after buying an additional 28,504 shares in the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 40,078 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $10,359,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. 75.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on LOW. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, OTR Global lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.95.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $194.28 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.22 and a 1 year high of $263.31. The company has a market capitalization of $124.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $197.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.28.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 26.08%.

About Lowe’s Companies (Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.