1,890 Shares in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Acquired by WNY Asset Management LLC

WNY Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 643,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,302,000 after buying an additional 49,966 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 146,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,319,000 after buying an additional 7,142 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth $269,000. Finally, Leisure Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 8,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Sheldon Hall sold 14,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,813,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,542,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on COF shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Capital One Financial from $217.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler cut Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research cut Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.83.

COF opened at $119.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $110.29 and a one year high of $177.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.44.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.23. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 34.71%. The firm had revenue of $8.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.44%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

