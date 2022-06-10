1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) CTO Sells $36,683.79 in Stock

1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) CTO Ross A. Paul sold 6,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total transaction of $36,683.79. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 105,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,285.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of DIBS stock opened at $6.50 on Friday. 1stdibs.Com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.77 and a 52 week high of $35.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.27.

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. 1stdibs.Com had a negative net margin of 24.25% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 1stdibs.Com, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DIBS. JMP Securities downgraded shares of 1stdibs.Com from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 1stdibs.Com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of 1stdibs.Com from $21.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of 1stdibs.Com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in 1stdibs.Com during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 208.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in 1stdibs.Com during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. 51.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company offers online marketplace that enables commerce between sellers and buyers; and Design Manager, an online platform that provides software solution to interior designers.

