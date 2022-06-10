$2.10 Million in Sales Expected for IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA – Get Rating) to post sales of $2.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for IDEX Biometrics ASA’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.00 million and the lowest is $1.20 million. IDEX Biometrics ASA posted sales of $700,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IDEX Biometrics ASA will report full-year sales of $10.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.19 million to $13.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $43.50 million, with estimates ranging from $37.00 million to $50.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for IDEX Biometrics ASA.

IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.19). IDEX Biometrics ASA had a negative net margin of 1,034.13% and a negative return on equity of 117.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.75) earnings per share.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in IDEX Biometrics ASA stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX Biometrics ASA ( NASDAQ:IDBA Get Rating ) by 1,539.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,639 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in IDEX Biometrics ASA were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IDBA remained flat at $$10.00 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 25 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068. IDEX Biometrics ASA has a 52-week low of $7.78 and a 52-week high of $31.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.88 and its 200 day moving average is $18.74. The company has a market capitalization of $135 million, a P/E ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 2.49.

IDEX Biometrics ASA engages in the design, development, and sale of fingerprint authentication solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company's fingerprint authentication solutions are used primarily in contactless financial payment, access control, and smart cards, as well as card-based devices for the storage of digital currencies.

