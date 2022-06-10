-$2.13 EPS Expected for Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) This Quarter

Analysts expect Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) to post ($2.13) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.99) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($2.51). Ascendis Pharma A/S posted earnings per share of ($3.01) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will report full-year earnings of ($8.86) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.70) to ($5.92). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($8.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.70) to ($6.97). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.25) by $0.04. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 3,281.45% and a negative return on equity of 54.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.41) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ASND shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $148.00 to $161.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $187.00 to $158.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $194.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.64.

NASDAQ:ASND traded down $3.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.05. 1,771 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 607,654. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.83. The company has a quick ratio of 10.79, a current ratio of 11.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52 week low of $61.58 and a 52 week high of $178.71.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASND. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 9,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). It also develops TransCon Growth Hormone (hGH) for pediatric GHD in Japan; TransCon hGH for adults with GHD; TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for pediatric achondroplasia.

