256,696 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Acquired by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 256,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,749,000. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSV. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 218.5% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 146.4% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.64. The stock had a trading volume of 17,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,718,618. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $76.67 and a twelve month high of $82.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.98.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

