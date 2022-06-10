$275.18 Million in Sales Expected for Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Get Rating) to announce $275.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Guild’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $249.00 million to $301.36 million. Guild reported sales of $294.11 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Guild will report full-year sales of $1.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Guild.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.17. Guild had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 17.95%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GHLD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Guild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Guild from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Guild in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Guild has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GHLD. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Guild by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 826,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,375,000 after acquiring an additional 333,505 shares during the period. Algebris UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Guild by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 140,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 44,844 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Guild in the 4th quarter worth approximately $314,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Guild during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Guild by 298.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 6,155 shares in the last quarter. 9.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GHLD stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.56. The stock had a trading volume of 199 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,595. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.81. Guild has a 1-year low of $7.18 and a 1-year high of $16.35. The stock has a market cap of $644.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20.

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 260 branches with licenses in 49 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

