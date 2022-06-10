$28.65 Million in Sales Expected for Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTKGet Rating) will announce $28.65 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $29.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $28.30 million. Paratek Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $57.49 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 50.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $162.94 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $160.41 million to $165.47 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $233.88 million, with estimates ranging from $194.92 million to $272.85 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Paratek Pharmaceuticals.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTKGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35). The business had revenue of $24.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PRTK. WBB Securities upgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRTK. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $99,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,917,140 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,177,000 after purchasing an additional 19,820 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 212.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,528 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 13,272 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 272,439 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 17,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PRTK traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.16. 476,498 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,895. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.24 and a 200 day moving average of $3.36. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $11.08.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

