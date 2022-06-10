$29.06 Billion in Sales Expected for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) to post $29.06 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have made estimates for AT&T’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $26.03 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $30.48 billion. AT&T posted sales of $44.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 34%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AT&T will report full year sales of $127.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $120.48 billion to $129.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $120.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $110.09 billion to $123.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow AT&T.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on T. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Raymond James cut their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup cut their target price on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price target on AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.05.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of T. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the third quarter worth about $453,000. Camden National Bank bought a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $278,000. New World Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 156.1% in the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 22,642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the third quarter worth about $14,531,000. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 3.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 22,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AT&T stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.88. 24,797,538 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,526,262. AT&T has a 52-week low of $16.62 and a 52-week high of $22.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.59 and a 200-day moving average of $23.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.278 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 46.84%.

About AT&T (Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AT&T (T)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.