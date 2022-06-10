2,908 Shares in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN) Purchased by Citizens National Bank Trust Department

Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. First National Bank of South Miami grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $374,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period.

Shares of FLRN opened at $30.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.52. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 1 year low of $30.33 and a 1 year high of $30.68.

