$297.37 Million in Sales Expected for Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) to announce sales of $297.37 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Umpqua’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $300.00 million and the lowest is $292.40 million. Umpqua reported sales of $320.84 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Umpqua will report full-year sales of $1.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.59 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Umpqua.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $308.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.38 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 31.34%. Umpqua’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UMPQ. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Umpqua in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Umpqua in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Umpqua from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.90.

In other Umpqua news, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total transaction of $88,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 216,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,817,303.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Luis Machuca acquired 7,600 shares of Umpqua stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.29 per share, for a total transaction of $131,404.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 70,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,714.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in Umpqua by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 157,139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in Umpqua by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 19,724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its position in Umpqua by 0.6% during the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 93,014 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in Umpqua by 2.6% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 23,982 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Umpqua by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,454 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UMPQ stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.96. 1,156,391 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,572,278. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.02. Umpqua has a 1-year low of $16.34 and a 1-year high of $22.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.41%.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. It operates in two segments: Core Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

