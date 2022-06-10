$3.30 Billion in Sales Expected for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) This Quarter

Analysts expect Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) to post $3.30 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Republic Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.09 billion and the highest is $3.59 billion. Republic Services posted sales of $2.81 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Republic Services will report full year sales of $13.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.16 billion to $13.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $14.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.88 billion to $14.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Republic Services.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.09. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.75.

RSG traded down $1.94 on Friday, reaching $126.54. 1,494,424 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,363,244. Republic Services has a one year low of $106.46 and a one year high of $145.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.95. The company has a market cap of $39.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 43.60%.

In other Republic Services news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total transaction of $46,848.47. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,171.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total transaction of $2,027,850.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,659,863.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at $499,246,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at $277,394,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,657,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,880,704,000 after acquiring an additional 466,966 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,384,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $183,542,000 after acquiring an additional 436,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,723,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $360,808,000 after acquiring an additional 422,281 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Republic Services (Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Republic Services (RSG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.