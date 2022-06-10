$31.03 Million in Sales Expected for Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) will report $31.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Silk Road Medical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $31.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $31.08 million. Silk Road Medical reported sales of $26.46 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Silk Road Medical will report full year sales of $129.71 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $129.40 million to $129.96 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $163.64 million, with estimates ranging from $161.24 million to $167.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Silk Road Medical.

Get Silk Road Medical alerts:

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.07). Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 67.38% and a negative net margin of 51.93%. The business had revenue of $28.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. Silk Road Medical’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SILK. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Silk Road Medical from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Silk Road Medical from $44.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Silk Road Medical in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.83.

In other Silk Road Medical news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total transaction of $1,301,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,649 shares in the company, valued at $10,653,797.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Silk Road Medical during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000.

SILK traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,648. Silk Road Medical has a fifty-two week low of $27.21 and a fifty-two week high of $67.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -22.92 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.13.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Silk Road Medical (SILK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Silk Road Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silk Road Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.