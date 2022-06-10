$318.18 Million in Sales Expected for Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) will announce sales of $318.18 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Walker & Dunlop’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $316.30 million to $320.06 million. Walker & Dunlop posted sales of $281.41 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop will report full year sales of $1.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.64 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Walker & Dunlop.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $319.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.72 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 20.65%. Walker & Dunlop’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share.

WD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Walker & Dunlop in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Walker & Dunlop from $191.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.50.

In other news, EVP Paula A. Pryor sold 1,652 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total value of $218,510.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 203.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 5,066.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 117.3% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 71.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WD traded down $1.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,154. The company has a current ratio of 160.37, a quick ratio of 160.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Walker & Dunlop has a twelve month low of $95.60 and a twelve month high of $156.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.30%.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

