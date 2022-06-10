$341.88 Million in Sales Expected for GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) This Quarter

Analysts expect GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) to report sales of $341.88 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for GDS’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $342.72 million and the lowest is $340.36 million. GDS posted sales of $288.68 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GDS will report full-year sales of $1.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.42 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for GDS.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. GDS had a negative net margin of 18.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.28%. GDS’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GDS shares. Cowen decreased their price target on GDS from $53.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen decreased their price objective on GDS from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Raymond James cut their price objective on GDS from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on GDS from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.43.

GDS stock traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.04. 29,693 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,869,379. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.39. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.85 and a beta of 1.09. GDS has a 1-year low of $19.83 and a 1-year high of $81.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDS. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in GDS by 13.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,130,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,111,000 after acquiring an additional 953,820 shares during the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd increased its position in shares of GDS by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 7,773,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,104,000 after purchasing an additional 200,101 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of GDS by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,722,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,914 shares during the last quarter. Cederberg Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of GDS by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cederberg Capital Ltd now owns 2,743,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,400,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in GDS by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,830,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,323,000 after purchasing an additional 41,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

