$37.27 Million in Sales Expected for Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFINGet Rating) will post sales of $37.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Medallion Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $35.33 million and the highest estimate coming in at $39.21 million. Medallion Financial posted sales of $37.26 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medallion Financial will report full year sales of $152.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $144.13 million to $161.52 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $188.06 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Medallion Financial.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFINGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $37.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.96 million. Medallion Financial had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 16.10%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Medallion Financial from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ MFIN traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.71. The company had a trading volume of 46,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,471. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 2.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.87. Medallion Financial has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $10.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. Medallion Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MFIN. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 32.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,291 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 5,247 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Medallion Financial by 277.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,347 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medallion Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $158,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 281.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 201,881 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 5,503 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.89% of the company’s stock.

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, Commercial Lending, and Medallion Lending. It provides loans that finance consumer purchases of recreational vehicles, boats, and trailers; consumer home improvements; commercial businesses; and taxi medallions to individuals, and small to mid-size businesses.

