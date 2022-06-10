$38.30 Million in Sales Expected for Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) will post $38.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vericel’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $37.59 million and the highest estimate coming in at $39.01 million. Vericel posted sales of $39.52 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Vericel will report full-year sales of $182.98 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $181.88 million to $184.07 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $226.76 million, with estimates ranging from $220.40 million to $233.12 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Vericel.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). Vericel had a negative net margin of 7.15% and a negative return on equity of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $36.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

VCEL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Vericel from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vericel in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vericel from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

In related news, Director Steven C. Gilman sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.94, for a total transaction of $27,846.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,888. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Vericel by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,105,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $271,566,000 after purchasing an additional 32,155 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Vericel by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,942,516 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $112,463,000 after purchasing an additional 132,856 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vericel by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,596,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $99,250,000 after purchasing an additional 918,299 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vericel by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,236,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,601,000 after purchasing an additional 196,635 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Vericel during the 4th quarter worth $39,169,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCEL traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.65. The stock had a trading volume of 510,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,309. Vericel has a 1 year low of $25.11 and a 1 year high of $68.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.09 and its 200-day moving average is $34.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.60 and a beta of 1.97.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

