3M (NYSE:MMM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $139.27

Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $139.27 and last traded at $139.32, with a volume of 78365 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $144.18.

MMM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on 3M from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on 3M from $167.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on 3M from $157.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on 3M from $186.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on 3M from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.73.

The stock has a market cap of $78.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $148.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.54.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.32. 3M had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.02%.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,551,288.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,361 shares in the company, valued at $13,211,681.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,380.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 16.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,172,678,000 after buying an additional 832,796 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the third quarter worth about $12,578,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in 3M during the third quarter worth about $41,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of 3M by 1.6% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 98,103 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors grew its position in shares of 3M by 7.1% in the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,816 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 67.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3M Company Profile (NYSE:MMM)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

