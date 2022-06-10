3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Acquired by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 182,386 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,183 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $32,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in 3M by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,172,678,000 after purchasing an additional 832,796 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,578,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in 3M by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 98,103 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors grew its stake in shares of 3M by 7.1% in the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,816 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 3M stock opened at $143.08 on Friday. 3M has a 52-week low of $139.74 and a 52-week high of $204.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.54. The firm has a market cap of $81.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.92.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.32. 3M had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 62.02%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MMM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $167.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $155.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $157.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.73.

In related news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $247,845.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,380.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,551,288.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,211,681.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

