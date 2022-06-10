$4.46 Earnings Per Share Expected for Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $4.46 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Eagle Bulk Shipping’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.96 to $5.04. Eagle Bulk Shipping posted earnings of $2.63 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping will report full year earnings of $17.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.52 to $18.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $16.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.33 to $16.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Eagle Bulk Shipping.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.01. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.43%. The company had revenue of $140.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EGLE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.75.

In related news, CEO Gary Vogel sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total value of $956,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Randee E. Day sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.49, for a total transaction of $60,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,463 shares of company stock worth $3,244,615. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGLE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 273.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 354,034 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $16,108,000 after buying an additional 259,309 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 561,260 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $25,537,000 after buying an additional 229,493 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,815,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 421.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 181,398 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,424,000 after acquiring an additional 146,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,574,000. 72.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EGLE traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.83. 7,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,935. The stock has a market capitalization of $873.83 million, a PE ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.34. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 52-week low of $36.18 and a 52-week high of $78.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.83%.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

