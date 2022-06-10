$4.46 Earnings Per Share Expected for Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $4.46 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Eagle Bulk Shipping’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.96 and the highest is $5.04. Eagle Bulk Shipping posted earnings per share of $2.63 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping will report full-year earnings of $17.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.52 to $18.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $16.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.33 to $16.62. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Eagle Bulk Shipping.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $140.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.93 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EGLE shares. StockNews.com lowered Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGLE traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.83. 7,314 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 500,935. The stock has a market capitalization of $873.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.65 and its 200-day moving average is $55.34. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a one year low of $36.18 and a one year high of $78.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.53%. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.83%.

In other Eagle Bulk Shipping news, Director Randee E. Day sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.49, for a total transaction of $60,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Costanzo Frank De sold 3,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.06, for a total transaction of $235,897.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,084,333.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,463 shares of company stock valued at $3,244,615 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the first quarter worth $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 161.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the first quarter worth about $69,000. 72.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

