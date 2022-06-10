$42.73 Million in Sales Expected for Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating) will report sales of $42.73 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mercantile Bank’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $42.40 million and the highest is $43.00 million. Mercantile Bank posted sales of $45.43 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Mercantile Bank will report full-year sales of $174.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $172.00 million to $175.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $194.77 million, with estimates ranging from $189.00 million to $201.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Mercantile Bank.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 28.62%. The business had revenue of $40.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share.

MBWM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Mercantile Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mercantile Bank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Mercantile Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of MBWM stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.34. 15 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,228. Mercantile Bank has a fifty-two week low of $28.51 and a fifty-two week high of $40.01. The stock has a market cap of $496.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.03%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 241.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. SWS Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 89.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. 52.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

