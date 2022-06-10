$425.96 Million in Sales Expected for Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) to announce sales of $425.96 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Atlas’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $416.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $435.26 million. Atlas reported sales of $393.90 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Atlas will report full year sales of $1.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.73 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $2.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Atlas.

Get Atlas alerts:

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). Atlas had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 28.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on ATCO. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Atlas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Atlas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Atlas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.50 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Atlas by 13.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 334,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,905,000 after buying an additional 40,644 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlas by 1.1% during the first quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 121,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlas by 7.5% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlas by 85.7% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 67,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 31,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Atlas by 27.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,609,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266,500 shares in the last quarter. 68.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ATCO traded down $0.41 on Friday, hitting $12.35. The company had a trading volume of 589,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,087. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Atlas has a 12-month low of $11.03 and a 12-month high of $16.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Atlas’s payout ratio is 32.89%.

Atlas Company Profile (Get Rating)

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator of containerships. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atlas (ATCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.