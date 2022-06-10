550 Shares in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Purchased by Magnolia Wealth Management LLC

Magnolia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 550 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 0.3% of Magnolia Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at about $439,000. Camden National Bank increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 9.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,693,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,481,120,000 after acquiring an additional 768,188 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.14, for a total value of $2,044,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III acquired 89 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $504.32 per share, with a total value of $44,884.48. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,259 shares in the company, valued at $5,678,138.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,001,485. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UNH. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Cowen increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Cowen increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $551.27.

Shares of UNH traded down $4.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $484.45. The stock had a trading volume of 27,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,618,353. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $383.12 and a 52 week high of $553.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $507.61 and a 200 day moving average of $489.56. The company has a market cap of $454.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The business had revenue of $80.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 31.75%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

