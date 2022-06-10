5E Advanced Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:FEAM) Major Shareholder Sells $12,505,000.00 in Stock

5E Advanced Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:FEAM – Get Rating) major shareholder Atlas Precious Metals Inc. sold 500,000 shares of 5E Advanced Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $12,505,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,092,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,340,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of FEAM stock opened at $23.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.27. 5E Advanced Materials Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.20 and a 12 month high of $49.50.

Get 5E Advanced Materials alerts:

5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter.

FEAM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of 5E Advanced Materials in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of 5E Advanced Materials from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in 5E Advanced Materials stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in 5E Advanced Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:FEAM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

5E Advanced Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)

5E Advanced Materials Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. The company primarily explores for borates and lithium deposits. It focuses on the Fort Cady project located in Southern California. The company was formerly known as American Pacific Borates Limited.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 5E Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 5E Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.