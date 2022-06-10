5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM) Shares Up 6.6%

5E Advanced Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:FEAM – Get Rating)’s share price rose 6.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.33 and last traded at $25.99. Approximately 15,108 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 240,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.37.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of 5E Advanced Materials in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on 5E Advanced Materials from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.27.

5E Advanced Materials ( NASDAQ:FEAM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Atlas Precious Metals Inc. sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $12,505,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,092,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,340,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in 5E Advanced Materials stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in 5E Advanced Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:FEAM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

5E Advanced Materials Company Profile (NASDAQ:FEAM)

5E Advanced Materials Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. The company primarily explores for borates and lithium deposits. It focuses on the Fort Cady project located in Southern California. The company was formerly known as American Pacific Borates Limited.

