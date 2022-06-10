$6.65 Million in Sales Expected for Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM – Get Rating) will announce sales of $6.65 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Evofem Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.50 million and the highest is $8.56 million. Evofem Biosciences posted sales of $1.86 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 257.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evofem Biosciences will report full-year sales of $32.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $31.00 million to $34.46 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $68.02 million, with estimates ranging from $40.97 million to $92.88 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Evofem Biosciences.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EVFM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Evofem Biosciences from $7.95 to $8.55 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Laidlaw began coverage on Evofem Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock.

EVFM remained flat at $$0.37 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 5,201,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,640. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.97. Evofem Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.32 and a 52-week high of $21.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.08.

In other news, CEO Saundra L. Pelletier bought 141,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.35 per share, with a total value of $49,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,852.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 530.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 80,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 67,332 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Evofem Biosciences by 441.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,432 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 37,855 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Evofem Biosciences by 5,822.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 132,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 130,253 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 148.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 53,707 shares during the last quarter. 12.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health. Its commercial product is Phexxi, a vaginal gel for the prevention of pregnancy. The company is also involved in the development of EVO100, an antimicrobial vaginal gel for the prevention of urogenital transmission of Chlamydia trachomatis infection and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

