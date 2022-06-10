$6.99 Earnings Per Share Expected for West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $6.99 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for West Fraser Timber’s earnings. West Fraser Timber reported earnings of $12.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 43.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that West Fraser Timber will report full year earnings of $25.02 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $13.74 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover West Fraser Timber.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $10.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.84 by $2.41. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. West Fraser Timber had a return on equity of 42.84% and a net margin of 29.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.96 EPS.

WFG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on West Fraser Timber from C$143.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of West Fraser Timber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, West Fraser Timber has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.93.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 42.9% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in West Fraser Timber by 684.3% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WFG traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.67. 29,198 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 447,447. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.96 and a beta of -0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.55. West Fraser Timber has a one year low of $64.72 and a one year high of $102.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This is a boost from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.34%.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products.

