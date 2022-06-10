637,617 Shares in 8i Acquisition 2 Corp. (NASDAQ:LAX) Bought by Saba Capital Management L.P.

Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of 8i Acquisition 2 Corp. (NASDAQ:LAX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 637,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,217,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. owned 0.26% of 8i Acquisition 2 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in 8i Acquisition 2 in the fourth quarter valued at about $294,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in 8i Acquisition 2 in the fourth quarter valued at about $601,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in 8i Acquisition 2 in the fourth quarter valued at about $691,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in 8i Acquisition 2 in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,431,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in 8i Acquisition 2 in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,676,000. 44.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LAX opened at $9.87 on Friday. 8i Acquisition 2 Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $10.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.86.

8i Acquisition 2 Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses primarily in Asia. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Singapore.

