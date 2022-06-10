$70.13 Million in Sales Expected for Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) will post $70.13 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Essential Properties Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $66.38 million and the highest is $74.62 million. Essential Properties Realty Trust reported sales of $57.07 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust will report full year sales of $286.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $266.23 million to $307.71 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $336.25 million, with estimates ranging from $270.32 million to $382.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Essential Properties Realty Trust.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $28.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Essential Properties Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.39.

NYSE EPRT traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,752. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.52. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $21.31 and a twelve month high of $32.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.18%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 85.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 218.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $128,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1,374.9% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 5,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $157,000. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

