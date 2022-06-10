$734.97 Million in Sales Expected for MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) This Quarter

Analysts expect MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) to announce $734.97 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for MKS Instruments’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $730.31 million and the highest is $739.60 million. MKS Instruments reported sales of $749.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MKS Instruments will report full year sales of $3.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.99 billion to $3.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.19 billion to $3.43 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover MKS Instruments.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $742.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.56 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 22.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share.

MKSI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $256.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MKS Instruments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.56.

NASDAQ MKSI traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $112.63. The company had a trading volume of 27,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,018. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $119.96 and a 200 day moving average of $144.73. MKS Instruments has a 1-year low of $110.26 and a 1-year high of $182.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.57%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MKSI. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in MKS Instruments by 564.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,662,217 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $248,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,135 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,508,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in MKS Instruments by 469.7% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 692,650 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $120,639,000 after purchasing an additional 571,074 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,222,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in MKS Instruments by 5.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,642,162 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $696,324,000 after purchasing an additional 241,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

