$741.91 Million in Sales Expected for Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) to post sales of $741.91 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $745.00 million and the lowest is $739.50 million. Wolverine World Wide posted sales of $631.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will report full year sales of $2.82 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.78 billion to $2.85 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.96 billion to $3.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Wolverine World Wide.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The textile maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 27.39%. The company had revenue of $614.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.12 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WWW. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, CL King dropped their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.70.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,550,056 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $283,130,000 after buying an additional 46,073 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,388,933 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $211,815,000 after buying an additional 381,825 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,731,524 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $165,125,000 after buying an additional 54,522 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,366,101 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $75,939,000 after buying an additional 969,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,002,609 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $89,598,000 after buying an additional 394,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

WWW traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.21. 2,542 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 772,597. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.85 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.68. Wolverine World Wide has a 52-week low of $16.65 and a 52-week high of $38.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is currently 85.11%.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

