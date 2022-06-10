7,694 Shares in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Purchased by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,694 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 674.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,421,262 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $141,169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,721,153 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,311,885 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $371,249,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515,615 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 259.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,161,760 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $82,332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281,329 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,064,224 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $390,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 4,980,691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $129,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209,307 shares during the last quarter. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Debbie L. Cowan sold 36,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $1,367,607.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,374,135.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 15,607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total transaction of $519,713.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 164,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,462,998.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE WMB opened at $35.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.48. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.53 and a 12-month high of $37.97. The company has a market capitalization of $43.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66, a P/E/G ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 141.67%.

WMB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.86.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

