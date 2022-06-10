$80.35 Million in Sales Expected for Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) will announce $80.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Ambarella’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $80.00 million to $81.06 million. Ambarella posted sales of $79.33 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ambarella will report full-year sales of $349.26 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $341.70 million to $362.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $425.53 million, with estimates ranging from $399.41 million to $458.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ambarella.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 7.50% and a negative return on equity of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $90.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMBA shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Ambarella from $160.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Ambarella from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $78.08 on Tuesday. Ambarella has a 12 month low of $65.60 and a 12 month high of $227.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.72 and a beta of 1.28.

In related news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 46,908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total transaction of $4,278,009.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Chan W. Lee sold 1,595 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total value of $134,649.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,482 shares of company stock worth $14,415,929 over the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its stake in Ambarella by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 20,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Ambarella by 93.1% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ambarella by 585.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Ambarella by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Ambarella by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 75.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

