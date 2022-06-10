$80,000.00 in Sales Expected for Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Rating) to report $80,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cardiff Oncology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $50,000.00 and the highest is $100,000.00. Cardiff Oncology reported sales of $70,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cardiff Oncology will report full year sales of $300,000.00 for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $220,000.00 to $370,000.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $200,000.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cardiff Oncology.

Get Cardiff Oncology alerts:

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.02). Cardiff Oncology had a negative net margin of 9,447.37% and a negative return on equity of 25.12%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRDF shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Cardiff Oncology from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Cardiff Oncology from $20.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Cardiff Oncology from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardiff Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.80.

Shares of CRDF stock traded down $0.41 on Tuesday, hitting $1.84. The company had a trading volume of 28,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,318. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.32. Cardiff Oncology has a twelve month low of $1.13 and a twelve month high of $8.58.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRDF. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Cardiff Oncology in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 105.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,419 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.43% of the company’s stock.

About Cardiff Oncology (Get Rating)

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops medicine treatment for cancer patients in California. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, an oral selective Polo-like Kinase 1 Inhibitor for anti-cancer therapeutics; CY140, an inhibitor of PLK1, PLK2, and PLK3 that is in phase 1/2 studies in solid tumors and leukemias; metastatic colorectal cancer that is in clinical trials; and TROV-054 is a Phase 1b/2 for FOLFIRI and bevacizumab.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cardiff Oncology (CRDF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiff Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiff Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.