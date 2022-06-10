8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $186.54 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Rating) will announce sales of $186.54 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for 8X8’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $187.55 million and the lowest is $186.00 million. 8X8 posted sales of $148.33 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 8X8 will report full year sales of $780.44 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $775.65 million to $782.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $881.88 million, with estimates ranging from $876.13 million to $891.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for 8X8.

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.12. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 84.30% and a negative net margin of 27.48%. The company had revenue of $181.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.82 million.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on 8X8 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a "hold" rating on the stock.

EGHT traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,240,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,768,845. The stock has a market capitalization of $799.27 million, a PE ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. 8X8 has a one year low of $6.60 and a one year high of $28.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.30.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

