94,563 Shares in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Acquired by Godsey & Gibb Associates

Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 94,563 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,269,000. United Parcel Service makes up about 6.5% of Godsey & Gibb Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 14,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,170,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,747 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth approximately $411,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, S. R. Schill & Associates increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 333,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $239.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $272.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.44.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $176.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.34 and a 1 year high of $233.72. The company has a market cap of $154.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $184.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.51.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.18. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. The business had revenue of $24.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.63%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

