9,464 Shares in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) Bought by Apeiron RIA LLC

Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $785,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 86.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000.

Shares of ITB traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.31. The stock had a trading volume of 5,178,950 shares. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.40. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a twelve month low of $31.19 and a twelve month high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

