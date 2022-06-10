$965.21 Million in Sales Expected for H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) This Quarter

Analysts expect H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) to report sales of $965.21 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for H.B. Fuller’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $973.37 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $955.80 million. H.B. Fuller posted sales of $827.87 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that H.B. Fuller will report full-year sales of $3.79 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.74 billion to $3.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.89 billion to $4.04 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover H.B. Fuller.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 5.39%. The business had revenue of $856.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on FUL. Robert W. Baird raised shares of H.B. Fuller from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of H.B. Fuller in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of H.B. Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of H.B. Fuller from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, H.B. Fuller presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.17.

In related news, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 1,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total value of $97,802.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,945.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,819 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,873,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,080 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after buying an additional 5,817 shares in the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller during the first quarter worth $3,396,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 55.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,833 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after buying an additional 9,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 9.6% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 34,110 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after buying an additional 2,997 shares in the last quarter. 96.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FUL traded down $2.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.99. The company had a trading volume of 8,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,103. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. H.B. Fuller has a one year low of $59.17 and a one year high of $81.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 1.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st were paid a $0.19 dividend. This is a boost from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 20th. H.B. Fuller’s payout ratio is currently 22.69%.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

