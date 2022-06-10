$99.89 Million in Sales Expected for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) to report sales of $99.89 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $98.06 million and the highest is $101.71 million. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers posted sales of $96.82 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will report full-year sales of $416.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $411.39 million to $421.81 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $423.00 million, with estimates ranging from $414.41 million to $431.59 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Tanger Factory Outlet Centers.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $108.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.62 million. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 5.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on SKT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

In related news, Director Thomas Reddin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $821,772. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 9.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 222,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after purchasing an additional 19,691 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 22.9% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 14.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 213,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 27,033 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the third quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 3.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,997,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,567,000 after acquiring an additional 68,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SKT traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,210. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.05, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.78. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a fifty-two week low of $15.51 and a fifty-two week high of $22.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. This is a boost from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 363.65%.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

