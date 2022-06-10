ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.12 Billion

Brokerages expect ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) to announce $8.12 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ABB’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.76 billion and the highest is $8.48 billion. ABB reported sales of $7.45 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ABB will report full-year sales of $30.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $29.84 billion to $31.16 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $32.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $31.38 billion to $33.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ABB.

ABB (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 16.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ABB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of ABB from CHF 32 to CHF 33 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Oddo Bhf raised shares of ABB from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of ABB from CHF 35 to CHF 37 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. HSBC lowered shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of ABB from CHF 36 to CHF 34 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.13.

ABB stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.28. The stock had a trading volume of 155,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,321,455. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.69. ABB has a twelve month low of $27.74 and a twelve month high of $39.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $60.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 29th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 28th. ABB’s payout ratio is presently 22.75%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ABB in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ABB by 146.6% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of ABB by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in ABB by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,576,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $667,249,000 after acquiring an additional 403,624 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in ABB by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 38,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. 14.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

