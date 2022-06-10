Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) PT Lowered to $145.00 at Morgan Stanley

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $151.00 to $145.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the healthcare product maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $154.00 to $125.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $139.31.

Shares of ABT opened at $112.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $197.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.85. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $104.63 and a twelve month high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.72% and a net margin of 17.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,407,502. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total value of $5,661,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,973,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,539,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $254,000. Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 5,016 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 5,618 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,479,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,867 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

