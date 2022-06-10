Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday.

Separately, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Abiomed in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a market perform rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $341.80.

Shares of ABMD opened at $257.11 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $278.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $301.51. The company has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.35. Abiomed has a 1-year low of $226.46 and a 1-year high of $379.30.

Abiomed ( NASDAQ:ABMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $269.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.67 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Abiomed will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.01, for a total value of $516,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 128,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,125,903.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO David M. Weber sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $2,550,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 116,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,546,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,399,020 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abiomed during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Abiomed in the first quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Abiomed in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Abiomed in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in Abiomed in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

