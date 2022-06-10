ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Issues Earnings Results

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. ABM Industries updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.50-$3.70 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $3.50-$3.70 EPS.

ABM stock opened at $43.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 1.10. ABM Industries has a 52-week low of $38.44 and a 52-week high of $54.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ABM shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of ABM Industries from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

In related news, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 8,619 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total transaction of $425,347.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,022,165.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Raul Javier Valentin sold 1,109 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total transaction of $50,614.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,340.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,132 shares of company stock valued at $1,049,088 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in ABM Industries by 887.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 74,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 66,793 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in ABM Industries in the first quarter valued at $1,914,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in ABM Industries by 39.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,930 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in ABM Industries in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in ABM Industries in the first quarter valued at $310,000. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

