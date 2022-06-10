abrdn (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $8.82

abrdn plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.82 and last traded at $8.82, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.01.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.46.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.3394 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 6.12%.

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

