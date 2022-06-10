Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management trimmed its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,443 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 9,884 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Accenture were worth $51,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Accenture by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,334 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Accenture by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 169,310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $70,188,000 after buying an additional 10,044 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Accenture by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 48,675 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,178,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Accenture by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 85,404 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,404,000 after buying an additional 3,973 shares during the period. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Accenture by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 71,941 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $23,015,000 after buying an additional 5,757 shares during the period. 74.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Accenture stock traded down $8.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $287.24. 23,728 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,092,095. The firm has a market cap of $182.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $306.00 and a 200 day moving average of $335.61. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $268.17 and a 12 month high of $417.37.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.67 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 39.11%.

ACN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Accenture from $460.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Accenture from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Accenture from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.35.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.13, for a total value of $1,969,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,269,352.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.06, for a total value of $148,078.20. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 26,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,326,090.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,757 shares of company stock valued at $3,386,681 over the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

