Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of ACU opened at $32.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Acme United has a one year low of $29.82 and a one year high of $46.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.93.

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $43.33 million for the quarter. Acme United had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 19.21%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. Acme United’s payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Acme United during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Acme United by 183.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Acme United by 64.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Acme United by 443.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 5,340 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Acme United by 16.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the period. 59.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acme United Corporation supplies first aid and safety, cutting, sharpening, and measuring products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers scissors, shears, knives, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.

