Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Acorda Therapeutics stock opened at $0.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.75. Acorda Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $6.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.01 and a 200-day moving average of $1.76.
Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 60.64% and a negative net margin of 78.26%. The firm had revenue of $36.97 million during the quarter.
About Acorda Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Inbrija for the treatment of OFF periods in Parkinson's disease in Europe.
