Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Acorda Therapeutics stock opened at $0.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.75. Acorda Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $6.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.01 and a 200-day moving average of $1.76.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 60.64% and a negative net margin of 78.26%. The firm had revenue of $36.97 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACOR. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Acorda Therapeutics by 1.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 724,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,334,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 467,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 85,335 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 123.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 90,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 50,241 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 3.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 82,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 10,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

About Acorda Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Inbrija for the treatment of OFF periods in Parkinson's disease in Europe.

