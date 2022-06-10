Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.60.

GOLF has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on Acushnet from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Acushnet from $56.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Acushnet from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOLF. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Acushnet by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Acushnet by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Acushnet by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Acushnet by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Acushnet by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. 49.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GOLF traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.56. 4,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,955. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.56. Acushnet has a one year low of $37.46 and a one year high of $57.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 0.76.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $606.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.20 million. Acushnet had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Research analysts predict that Acushnet will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

